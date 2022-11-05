Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 releasing on November 6: Assam CM

Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:45 AM IST

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, November 6, 2022. The date of release of result was confirmed by Assam CM.

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 releasing tomorrow: Assam CM (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda, New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 dates. The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results will be released on November 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

The announcement of the release date was made by CM on his official twitter account. The tweet reads, “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts.”

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through their application number and date of birth.

The ongoing recruitment drive in the state will fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of SEBA Online.

