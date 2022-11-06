Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: SLRC Grade 3 results today

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2022 Live Updates: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts today, November 6 (Sunday). Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date. “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma said.

Candidates will have to use their application numbers and passwords to view Assam grade 3 results on the official website. The direct link to check scores will be added here, when available.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts in the state.