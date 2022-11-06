Home / Education / Exam Results / Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: SLRC Grade 3 results today
Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: SLRC Grade 3 results today

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 08:57 AM IST

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live Updates: SLRC Assam will announce Grade 3 direct recruitment results today on sebaonline.org. 

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 Live Updates: SLRC results today on sebaonline.org
Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 Live Updates: SLRC results today on sebaonline.org(HT file, pic for representation)
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2022 Live Updates: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts today, November 6 (Sunday). Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date. “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma said.

Candidates will have to use their application numbers and passwords to view Assam grade 3 results on the official website. The direct link to check scores will be added here, when available. 

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts in the state. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:57 AM IST

    Steps to check Assam Direct Recruitment result 202 for grade 3 posts

    1. First, go to sebaonline.org.
    2. Open a link for checking Grade 3 result. The links will be added to the home page of the website.
    3. Enter your application number and password.
    4. Check your result and take a printout of the page for future use. 
  • Nov 06, 2022 08:23 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: What CM said

    Confirming the Assam Direct Recruitment result date, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said on social media, “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts.”

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Assam Grade 3 result 2022 time

    The time for declaration of Assam Grade 3 result has not been confirmed yet. Grade 4 result was declared in the afternoon and Grade 3 candidates can expect their results at a similar time. The result link will be added here, when available. 

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    Where to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022

    When declared, candidates will be able to check SLRC results on sebaonline.org, the official exam website. 

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 today

    After months' wait, aspirants of Assam will get grade 3 direct recruitment result today, November 6, Sunday. 

