Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Assam HSLC compartment result out on sebaonline.org; Direct link, how to check

Assam HSLC compartment result out on sebaonline.org; Direct link, how to check

exam results
Published on Aug 29, 2022 12:06 PM IST

SEBA has announced the HSLC/ AHM compartmental examination result 2022 at sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC compartment result out on sebaonline.org; Direct link, how to check
ByHT Education Desk

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the HSLC/ AHM compartmental examination result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Assam HSCL compartmental exam 2022 can check their result on the official website at sebaonline.org.

This year a total of 23903 candidates have appeared for the Assam HSLC compartmental examination 2022 out of which 12861 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for the Assam HSLC is 53.80%.

Here's the direct link to check the Assam HSLC compartment result 2022.

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the “HSLC/ AHM Compartmental Examination, 2022”

Key in your log in details

Check your Assam HSCL compartment result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam compartment exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP