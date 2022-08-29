Assam HSLC compartment result out on sebaonline.org; Direct link, how to check

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the HSLC/ AHM compartmental examination result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Assam HSCL compartmental exam 2022 can check their result on the official website at sebaonline.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year a total of 23903 candidates have appeared for the Assam HSLC compartmental examination 2022 out of which 12861 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for the Assam HSLC is 53.80%.

Here's the direct link to check the Assam HSLC compartment result 2022.

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the “HSLC/ AHM Compartmental Examination, 2022”

Key in your log in details

Check your Assam HSCL compartment result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON