Assam Police Constable PET Result 2022 declared at slprbassam.in, check here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has declared Assam Police Constable PET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test can check the results through the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

The result has been declared for recruitment of Constables (WO/WT/Opr- 441, Messenger- 14, Carpenter-3, UB-2 & Dispatch Rider-10) in APRO and 5 posts of Asstt. Squad Commander & 12 posts of Driver (Operator) in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam and 70 posts of Constable (WO/WT/CY) in Assam Commando Battalions. To check the result, candidates can check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Assam Police Constable PET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Click on Assam Police Constable PET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB.