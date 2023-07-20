ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com, know how to download

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the ATMA admit card today, July 20 from 5 pm onwards. Candidates will be able to download the ATMA admit card using their PID and password. Candidates can download the ATMA admit cards at atmaaims.com.

ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com

The ATMA examination will be conducted on July 23 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The ATMA results will be announced on July 28.

Direct link to download ATMA admit card (link will be activated from 5 pm onwards)

ATMA Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

To download the ATMA admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com.

On the homepage, click on the ATMA admit card 2023 download link.

Key in your PID and Password

ATMA admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.