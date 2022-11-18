Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AYUSH NEET 2022 final result for round 1 released, know how to check

AYUSH NEET 2022 final result for round 1 released, know how to check

exam results
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:44 PM IST

The final result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal.

AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 released at aaccc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the final first round of AYUSH NEET counselling result. The Ayush NEET final merit list is available on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

The provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling round 1 result was released at 10 am on November 18.

After declaration of final result, candidates can download the provisional allotment letter from AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for admission procedure. Candidates have to approach at alloted college from November 18 to 25.

Direct link

AYUSH NEET final merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UG Counselling tab

Next, click on the final result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP