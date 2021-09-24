BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link for rank card
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the rank card of Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test-2021 (ITICAT-2021) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT-2021 can check their rank cards on the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The ITICAT-2021 was held on September 5, 2021.
Direct link to download BCECE ITICAT-2021 result
How to check BCECE ITICAT-2021 result:
Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Under 'Download Section', click on the link that reads, "Rank Card of ITICAT-2021".
Submit roll number and date of birth.
The rank card will display on the screen.
Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.