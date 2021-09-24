Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link for rank card
exam results

BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link for rank card

BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the rank card of Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result: Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT-2021 can check their rank cards on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.(bceceboard.bihar.gov.in)

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the rank card of Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test-2021 (ITICAT-2021) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the ITICAT-2021 can check their rank cards on the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The ITICAT-2021 was held on September 5, 2021.

Direct link to download BCECE ITICAT-2021 result

How to check BCECE ITICAT-2021 result:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Under 'Download Section', click on the link that reads, "Rank Card of ITICAT-2021".

Submit roll number and date of birth.

The rank card will display on the screen.

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bceceb iticat bceceb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC economic service results: Marks of non-recommended candidates released  

ICMAI CMA June 2021 foundation exam results announced, here's how to check

TS ICET result 2021 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, here is how to check

TS ICET 2021 results declared, direct link to check rank card
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP