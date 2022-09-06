Bihar DElEd admit card 2022 out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, link here
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar DElEd admit card 2022 on September 6. Candidates can downlead their admit card from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in through their application number and password.
The DElEd 2022 will be conducted online (CBT) mode in three sessions from September 14 to September 20 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.
Here's the direct link to download the Bihar DEIEd admit card
Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: How to download
Visit the website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on link that reads, " "D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Test Admit Card- 2022"
Key in your credentials
Check and download your admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.