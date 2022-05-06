Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar SI Main result 2022 out, link & how to check at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar SI Main result 2022: BPSSC declares Bihar SI Main result 2022 on bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates who took Sub Inspector Main examination can check the BPSSC SI main result 2022 through the official website of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Published on May 06, 2022 12:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar SI Main result 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has declared the Bihar SI Main result 2022 on Friday, April 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Sub Inspector examination can check the &lt;strong&gt;BPSSC SI main resul&lt;/strong&gt;t through the official website of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC SI mains written examination was conducted on April 24, 2022. A total of 47900 candidates were selected for the BPSSC Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main written exam. A total of 45123 candidates were present in both Shifts I and II.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below:

• Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in

• Click on Bihar SI Main result 2022 link available on the home page

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 2213 vacancies, of which 1998 are for the position of Police Sub Inspector and 215 are for the position of Sergeant. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSSC.

