Bihar STET Result 2023 soon at bsebstet.com, here's how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023). The board will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. after which candidates can check it on the official website at bsebstet.com. Candidates will be able to check the Bihar STET result 2023 using their login credentials. BSEB STET Result 2023 live updates.

BSEB to Announce Bihar STET Result 2023 Today at 2:30 p.m(Santosh Kumar )

The state-level teacher eligibility test was held throughout the state from September 4 to September 15, 2023, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The exam was held in two shifts on all exam days. The preliminary answer key was already released.

Bihar STET result 2023: Know how to check the results

To check the Bihar STET result 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at bsebstet.com.

On the homepage, click on the Bihar STET result 2023

Enter the required credentials and log in.

Check your results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.