BSEB STET Result 2023 Live: Bihar TET result awaited on bsebstet.com

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023) on its official website, bsebstet.com.
Answer keys of the exam have been released and results will be declared net.
BSEB STET 2023 was conducted from September 4 to 15, 2023 at exam centres across the state.
When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on BSEB STET 2023.
- Oct 02, 2023 03:27 PM IST
Bihar STET result 2023: Answer key out
Bihar STET 2023 was held from September 4 to 15 and answer keys have been published. Results are likely to be announced next.
- Oct 02, 2023 02:23 PM IST
How to check Bihar STET result 2023
- Go to bsebstet.com.
- Open the result tab.
- Enter your credentials and login.
- Check your result.
- Oct 02, 2023 02:21 PM IST
Where to check BSEB STET result 2023
Candidates can check Bihar STET result 2023 on the website bsebstet.com.