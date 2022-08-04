BPSC 66th CCE final results out, Sudhir Kumar is the topper

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on August 3 announced final results of the 66th Combined Competitive Examination. This time, Sudhir Kumar has emerged as the state topper. Followed by Ankit Kumar in second and Brajesh Kumar in third place.

Results can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

While Sudhir Kumar and Brajesh Kumar has opted for the State Tax Assistant Commissioner post, Ankit Kumar has chosen Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Bihar Police.

Along with results, BPSC has also announced category-wise cut-off marks.

Final results have been announced after prelims, mains and interview rounds.

A total of 1838 candidates were shortlisted for interviews after the mains round, BPSC said, adding that 1768 of them had appeared for interviews.

The final merit list has been prepared based on interviews and mains results. To break ties, those who have secured more marks in mains have been given preference, followed by those who have got higher marks in elective subjects, followed by candidates older candidates have been given preference in the merit list. If age of two candidates are same, preference has been given to candiates' names in the order of preference in Devnagri, BPSC had informed.

A total of 685 candidates have been included in the merit list for DSP, District Commandant, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Sub Election Officer, Employment Officer/District Employment Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Probation Officer, District Minority Welfare Officer, Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Supply Inspector, Labour Enforcement Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, and Rural Development Officer officer posts. The recruitment drive was to fill 689 vacancies.

BPSC 66th CCE result:

