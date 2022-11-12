BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC Result 2022 for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who have registered for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts can check the results through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The results have been declared for Lecturer, Civil Engineering and Assistant Professor (Education) (Mechanical Engineering). Candidates who have registered themselves can check the results through the steps given below.

Direct link to check Lecturer post

Direct link to check Assistant Professor post

BPSC Result 2022: How to check results

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of same for further need.

The examination was Assistant Professor was conducted on October 27, 2022 and Lecturer exam was conducted on October 18, 2022. Candidates can check the official website for more related details.

