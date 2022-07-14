BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Bihar Police Sub ordinate Services Commission has declared BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for written exam followed by PET can check the result through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The prelims examination was conducted on December 26, 2021 followed by mains examination on April 24, 2022. The main exam result was announced on May 6, 2022. Candidates who qualified the mains exam were eligible to appear for PET exam which was conducted from June 10 to June 26, 2022.

Direct link to check BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2020

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2020: How to check

Candidates who want to check their result can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSSC.