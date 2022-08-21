Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSSC SI marks sheet 2022 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, get link here

BPSSC SI marks sheet 2022 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, get link here

exam results
Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:52 AM IST

BPSSC has released the BPSSC Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 marks sheet.

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the BPSSC Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 marks sheet. candidates who took the examination can download the marks sheet from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,213 vacancies in Bihar police department.

Here's the direct link to download the BPSSC SI marks sheet

BPSSC SI 2020 mark sheet: How to download

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice: Marks Sheet for the exam for Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police can be viewed using this link. (Advt. No. 03/2020)”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the marks sheet

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

