BSF Constable Tradesmen results released at www.bsf.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 06:25 PM IST

BSF declares results for Constable Tradesmen exam 2023.

The Border Security Force (BSF) declared exam results for the post of Constable (Tradesmen) On November 6. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable Tradesmen examination can check the results through the official website at www.bsf.gov.in.

Direct link to BSF Constable Tradesmen results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination for the post of constable (Tradesmen) was conducted on August 28.

Direct link to check result

BSF Constable Tradesmen results 2023: Know how to check

To check the Constable Tradesmen results, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.bsf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “DECLARATION OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION RESULT (COMPUTER BASED TEST) FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) IN BSF 2023 - BSF ACY TEKANPUR”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results

Take print for future reference.

Topics
bsf results
