BTEUP Result 2022 for Polytechnic: How to check results at bteup.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education will release BTEUP Result 2022 for Polytechnic on the official website. The results once released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was conducted in June and July 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

BTEUP Result 2022 for Polytechnic: How to check results

Visit the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on BTEUP Result 2022 for Polytechnic link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BTE UP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON