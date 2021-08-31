Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Calcutta University declares BA, BSc, BCom part 3, 6th semester result

The Calcutta University on Tuesday declared the results of B.A./B.Sc.Semester-VI and part 3 exams for honours, general and major. The result is available on the official website wbresults.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.
The Calcutta University on Tuesday declared the results of B.A./B.Sc.Semester-VI and part 3 exams for honours, general and major. The result is available on the official website wbresults.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.

Calcutta University result direct link

However, after downloading the result they have to contact the university for original marksheet and documents. “Neither NIC nor Board/Council/Institution/University is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Respective Board/Council/Institution/University has provided the data and intimated for publication,” the result website says.

Calcutta University result: Know how to check

• Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

• On the homepage, click on the respective result links

• A new page will appear on the display screen

• Key in your credentials and login

• The results will be displayed on the screen.

Calcutta University has secured first place among Indian universities and third position among top higher educational institutions in the country in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020 which was released in April 2021.

calcutta university calcutta university ba bsc result
