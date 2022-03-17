Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Calicut University results for BCom, BBA Sem 3 Nov 2020 exam out at uoc.ac.in
exam results

Calicut University results for BCom, BBA Sem 3 Nov 2020 exam out at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University results: University of Calicut on Thursday, March 17 declared the results of III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020 and III Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2020.
Calicut University results: Students who appeared in these exams can check their results at the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in.( uoc.ac.in)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Calicut University results: University of Calicut on Thursday, March 17 declared the results of III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020 and III Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2020.

Students who appeared in these exams can check their results at the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in.

Steps to check University of Calicut University III Semester Results:

1) Visit the official website of Calicut university at uoc.ac.in

2) Click on the link for results under Pareekshabhavan

3) Click the link for the desired result on the new page that opens

4) Enter your register number and security code

5) Click on get results

6) Your results will be displayed on the screen

Here is the &lt;strong&gt;direct link&lt;/strong&gt; to go to the page to check results http://results.uoc.ac.in/

Note: Visit Calicut University website regularly for latest news and updates on the exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result. bba
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP