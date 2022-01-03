Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CAT 2021 results declared at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download scorecard

CAT 2021 results: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad on Monday declared Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results/scorecards by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad on Monday declared Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Here's how to check CAT 2021 results: 

• Visit the official CAT website for IIM CAT 2021 at iimcat.ac.in

• Click on the Login link for scorecard download

• Login using Details on your admit card

• Click on CAT Result/Scorecard link from the Menu bar

• The result will be displayed

• Download and print the result for future reference

CAT was conducted nationwide on November 28, 2021.

Direct link to get official &lt;strong&gt;CAT 2021 scorecards&lt;/strong&gt;

