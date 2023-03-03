CBSE CTET Result 2022 declared at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE CTET Result 2022 on March 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

This year a total of 17,04,282 candidates registered for Paper I and 15,39464 candidates registered for Paper II. Out of the total 14,22,959 candidates appeared for Paper I and 12.76,071 candidates appeared for Paper II. 5,79,844 candidates have qualified Paper I and 3,76,025 candidates have qualified Paper II.

Direct link to check CBSE CTET Result 2022

CBSE CTET Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

. The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December–2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.