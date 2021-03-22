CBSE Group A recruitment result 2021 declared at cbse.gov.in, check here

CBSE Group A recruitment result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, March 22, declared the result for the Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Group A recruitment 2021 can check their results online at cbse.gov.in.

The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from January 28 to 30, 2020. The result of the examination was declared on October 16, 2020. Selected candidates then appeared for the interview round from February 23 to March 3, 2021. Based on the performance in CBT and interview, the board has announced the results.

CBSE Group A recruitment result 2021:

How to check CBSE Group A recruitment result 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result Notice for Group A Posts - 22/03/2021"

The CBSE Group A recruitment result 2021 in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the result and take its print out for future use.