CBSE Group A recruitment scorecards 2021 released at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Group A recruitment scorecards 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the scorecards for the Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), and Analyst (IT) recruitment examination and interview on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Group A recruitment 2021 can download their scorecards online at cbse.gov.in.

The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from January 28 to 30, 2020. The result of the examination was declared on October 16, 2020. Selected candidates then appeared for the interview round from February 23 to March 3, 2021. Based on the performance in CBT and interview, the board had announced the results on March 22, 2021.

Direct link to download CBSE Group A recruitment scorecards 2021.

How to check CBSE Group A recruitment scorecards 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Score Card(s) for the Post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) - 01/04/2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CBSE Group A recruitment scorecards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.