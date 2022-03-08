CEED 2022 results out at ceed.iitb.ac.in, direct link and how to check

CEED 2022 results: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Tuesday, March 8 declared the results on Common Entrance Test for Design (CEED) 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the CEED 2022 can check their results from the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The results are available on the candidates portal and login to check their results.

Direct link to go to the login page to check CEED results

Steps to check SEED 2022 results

1. Visit the official website of SEED I.E. ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on candidate portal link and go to login

3. Enter your credentials such as Email ID and Password and submit

4. Your SEED Result will displayed on your screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates will be able to download their CEED 2022 Score Card from the official CEED website (www.ceed.iitb.ac.in) from March 12 through their respective logins. The hard copy of score cards will not be sent to candidates by post or any other means. Score Cards will not be available for downloading after June 14, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

Note: CEED is conducted to assess candidate's aptitude for design involving visual perception ability, drawing skills, logical reasoning, creativity, communication, and problem solving skills. It is a qualifying exam for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools. Qualifying in CEED alone does not guarantee admission to any of these programmes. Admitting institutes may conduct further tests and/or interviews for the final selection/admission.