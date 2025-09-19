New Delhi, The Ministry of Education is conducting a data analysis to understand the feasibility of conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG in Computer Based Test mode, according to officials. Centre conducting data analysis to explore online mode for NEET-UG exam

Detailed deliberations have been conducted several times between the education and health ministries on whether to conduct the exam in pen-and-paper or online mode; however, the plan has not taken off yet.

"The data is being analysed to understand if conducting the exam in CBT mode will cause loss to a certain set of students. The data is also being analysed to understand the existing infrastructure and how helpful has been the practice of conducting major exams in CBT mode...whether some students faced disadvantage or not...once the analysis is complete, the same will be discussed with the health ministry," a senior official said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test. In 2025, over 22 lakh candidates took the exam.

The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for the MBBS course.

Of the seats available for the course, approximately 56,000 are in government hospitals and about 52,000 in private colleges. Admissions to undergraduate courses in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha also utilise the results of the NEET for admission.

The idea of switching to Computer-Based Test mode for NEET is not new and has been deliberated several times before. However, the push for the exam reforms came following the paper leak controversy last year.

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in NEET and PhD-entrance NET exams, the Centre, last July, set up a panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations by NTA.

According to the high-level panel headed by former ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan, multi-stage testing for NEET-UG could be a viable possibility that needs to be followed up.

While NEET was under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged leaks, UGC-NET was cancelled last year as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam had been compromised. Both matters are being probed by the CBI.

