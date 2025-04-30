Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CISCE ISC Results 2025 declared, direct link to check 12th marks here, know how to download at cisce.org

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2025 11:06 AM IST

CISCE ISC Results 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check 12th marks and steps to download from cisce.org is given below. 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the CISCE Class 12 (ISC) results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Students who have appeared in the examination this year can check and download their ISC results 2025 from council's official website, cisce.org.

CISCE ISC Results 2025 declared, direct link & how to download scores here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
CISCE ISC Results 2025 declared, direct link & how to download scores here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Alternatively, the results can also be downloaded from results.cisce.org.

To check the results, students will need to enter their unique ID, index number, and captcha code (as given) on the login page.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK CISCE ISC RESULTS 2025

This year, the Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 13 to April 5, 2025.

CISCE announces ICSE or 10th results 2025, direct link to check marks

CISCE ISC Results 2025: How to check when released

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Class 12 results:

  1. Visit the official website at cisce.org.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check ISC results 2025.
  3. Enter the credentials and submit.
  4. Your ISC result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website of CISCE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
News / Education News / Exam Results / CISCE ISC Results 2025 declared, direct link to check 12th marks here, know how to download at cisce.org
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On