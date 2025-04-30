CISCE ISC Results 2025 declared, direct link to check 12th marks here, know how to download at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the CISCE Class 12 (ISC) results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Students who have appeared in the examination this year can check and download their ISC results 2025 from council's official website, cisce.org. CISCE ISC Results 2025 declared, direct link & how to download scores here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Alternatively, the results can also be downloaded from results.cisce.org.

To check the results, students will need to enter their unique ID, index number, and captcha code (as given) on the login page.

This year, the Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 13 to April 5, 2025.

CISCE ISC Results 2025: How to check when released

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Class 12 results:

Visit the official website at cisce.org. On the home page, click on the link to check ISC results 2025. Enter the credentials and submit. Your ISC result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website of CISCE.