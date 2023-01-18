CLAT 2023 first provisional allotment list out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Consortium of National Law Universities NLUs has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 counselling first allotment list. Candidates can check the CLAT 2023 first provisional list through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Common Law Admission Test 2023 was conducted on Sunday, December 18, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

Here's the direct link to check the CLAT 2023 First provisional allotment list

CLAT 2023: How to check the first provisional list

Visit the CLAT official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in 2023.

On the homepage, click on the first provisional list link

CLAT 2023 first allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Next, click on the participating institute list to view the allotment list.

Check CLAT allotment result 2023.

Take the printout for future reference.