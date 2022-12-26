CLAT 2023 Result: Grievance filing on final answer key, exam begins today

Consortium of National Law Universities will start the process of filing grievances on the final answer key of CLAT 2023 and the exam process today, December 26. Result of the NLU admission test was announced on December 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Consortium of National Law Universities has constituted a Grievance Redressal Committee to receive and respond to any grievances that candidates may have with respect to the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (“CLAT 2023”). Candidates may file a grievance regarding the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Keys as well as the conduct of CLAT 2023 at their respective Test Centres,” an official statement said.

Grievances against the final answer key can be raised only by candidates who have submitted objections as per the Consortium’s “Notification: Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” dated December 18, 2022, it added.

The last date to register grievances is December 29. “Grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered,” the NLU consortium said.

CLAT 2023: How to raise grievances

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

a. Login to your CLAT account on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

b. Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button.

c. State the nature of your grievance.

d. Describe your grievance in 1,000 characters max.

e. Upload supporting documents.

f. Submit the declaration form.

g. Click the ‘Submit’ button.