CLAT 2023 results out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, know how to check

The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result today, December 23, 2022. The CLAT 2023 examination was held on December 18. Candidates who took the CLAT 2023 examination can check the result on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. For CLAT 2023, the overall attendance was around 94.87%. 56% of the applicants who applied for CLAT 2023 are female, 44% are male, and there are 2 transgender applicants.

According to the official announcement, two candidates achieved a perfect score on the UG CLAT 2023. Five students scored the 99.97 percentile, three students got the 99.98 percentile, three candidates received the 99.99 percentile, and four candidates scored the 99.96 percentile. The highest score in the UG version of CLAT 2023 is 116.75. Only one student in CLAT PG 2023 achieved a 99.99 percentile, while the maximum score achieved was 95.25.

CLAT 2023 Score Card: How To Check

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your login details

The CLAT 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the CLAT result PDF

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

