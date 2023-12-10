htCLAT 2024 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared results of the Common Law Admission Test, the entrance examination held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at participating NLUs across the country. Those who took CLAT UG or CLAT PG 2024 can go to the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in and check their scores. They can also use the link given below. CLAT 2024 result live updates.

Steps to check CLAT result 2024

Go to the examination website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Click on the CLAT 2024 link given on the home page. Check your CLAT scorecard. Download the page and save it for future uses.

CLAT 2024 result announced steps to check scores

Next, selected candidates can apply for the online counselling process. Registrations will be done from December 12 to 22 and more details will be announced soon.

The exam was held on Sunday, December 3, 2024 at 139 test centres in 25 states and UTs.

A record 97.03 per cent of the registered candidates took the CLAT UG exam, while 93.92 per cent of the registered candidates took the PG exam.

