CLAT Result 2024: Grievance filing window opens today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has constituted a grievance redressal committee to receive and respond to any grievances that candidates may have regarding the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024). Results of the entrance test was announced yesterday, December 10, on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The window will open at 12 pm today, December 11 on the CLAT 2024 exam portal.

"Candidates may file a grievance regarding the CLAT 2024 Final Answer Keys as well as the conduct of CLAT 2024 at their respective Test Centres. Grievances against the Final Answer Key may be raised ONLY by candidates who have submitted objections as per the Consortium’s “Notification: Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” dated December 04, 2023," an official statement said.

Grievances received on email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered, it added.

Process of filing grievances on CLAT 2024

Go to the exam website and login to your CLAT account. Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button. State the nature of your grievance. Describe your grievance in not more than 1,000 characters. Upload supporting documents. Submit the declaration form. Click the submit button.