Bengaluru student-teacher duo bags second and third ranks in CLAT 2024 exam

A Bengaluru student and teacher duo secured all India 2nd and 3rd ranks in the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) 2024, reported The Times of India. Though both rank holders got the 99.99 percentile, better performance in the legal section got the second rank to the student. Bengaluru student-teacher duo bags second and third ranks in CLAT 2023 exam

According to the report, Rahul Palakurthy is teacher at Career Launcher institute in Indiranagar and Pradhyot Shah, a 12th class student was getting trained under him. They both gave the CLAT exam and in the results that were announced on Sunday, Pradhyot bagged the second rank, and his teacher Rahul got the third.

Rahul, who has been training students for the competitive entrance exam, said that this is his third time taking the CLAT exam. Speaking to the publication, he said, “I take exams to plan for better teaching strategies for students and be updated with the exam patterns. The competitive exams can never be predictable, and the right approach is needed to crack them in the given time. For teachers, writing such tests will also help them to introspect their teaching methods to students.”

Meanwhile, a candidate from Rajasthan topped the CLAT UG exam (5 years integrated BA-LLB) with a 100 percentile, another candidate from Delhi secured the top position in the CLAT PG exam (LLM) with a 99.99 percentile.

Six candidates have achieved the fifth rank (99.96 percentile), and two of them are from U.P. The exam took place on Sunday, December 3, at 139 test centers in 25 states and 4 union territories across India. After the results, shortlisted candidates can register for the admission cum counseling process, starting on December 12 and ending on December 22, 2023.