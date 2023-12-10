CLAT Result 2024 Live: Common Law Admission Test UG, PG results today

CLAT 2024 Results Live Updates: Result of the Law entrance test CLAT 2024 will be declared today, December 10. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check CLAT results on the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Ahead of results, the final answer key was issued on December 9 and the provisional answer key was issued on December 4. After results, registrations for the admission cum counselling process will begin on December 12 and end on December 22, 2023.

CLAT 2024 result live updates (consortiumofnlus.ac.in, screenshot)

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG. and PG 2024) on Sunday, December 3, 2024 at 139 test centres in 25 states and UTs. A record 97.03 per cent of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 undergraduate test, and 93.92 per cent of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 postgraduate test appeared in the exam.

In the final answer key of CLAT 2024, some answers have been revised and some questions have been withdrawn. Candidates can check more details on the notice given on the website.

Follow this live blog for CLAT 2024 result updates.