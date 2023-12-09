CLAT 2024 results releasing tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, final answer key today

Consortium of National Law Universities will release CLAT 2024 results on December 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Common Law Admission Test can check the results through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2024 results releasing tomorrow, final answer key today

CLAT 2024 examination was conducted on December 3, 2023 at 139 Test Centres in 25 States and 4 Union Territories across India. The provisional answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to submit the objection was till December 5, 2023.

The final answer key will be released today, December 9, 2023. To check the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CLAT 2024 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 final answer key will be displayed on the home page.

Enter the registered details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling process for admission will begin on December 12 and will end on December 22, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.

Official Notice Here