COMEDK round 3 seat allotment result announced at www.comedk.org, get link
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:05 PM IST
COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment results released at comedk.org.
Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) announced the COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment results for the Engineering programme on November 14. Candidates can access the seat allocation results on the official website, comedk.org.
Candidates can pay fee till 4 pm of November 14. Candidates have to report at alloted college from November 14 till November 17.
COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result: How to check
Visit the official website at www.comedk.org
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your log in details
Check your result and take print out for future reference
