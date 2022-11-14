Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COMEDK round 3 seat allotment result announced at www.comedk.org, get link

Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:05 PM IST

COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment results released at comedk.org.

ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) announced the COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment results for the Engineering programme on November 14. Candidates can access the seat allocation results on the official website, comedk.org.

Direct link here

Candidates can pay fee till 4 pm of November 14. Candidates have to report at alloted college from November 14 till November 17.

COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Check your result and take print out for future reference

