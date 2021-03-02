Covid cases rise, more Mumbai colleges return to online classes
Weeks after colleges began taking baby steps towards the gradual reopening of their campuses, the rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has once again postponed such plans. A handful of institutes which had recently started physical practical sessions or scheduled a combination of online and offline preliminary examination for their final year batches have now called off all physical sessions and are continuing lectures online only.
While there were no clear directions from the government, some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions for their final year students. “Our students were worried about not understanding important practical concepts online, so with the consent of their parents, we had started allowing not more than 15-20 students to our laboratories on a single day for practical sessions,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal KC College, Churchgate.
She said that the college has now planned practical classes in a way that students who come for classes sit through four-five back-to-back lectures so they don’t need to come back to the campus for a physical class anytime soon. However, the originally scheduled preliminary exams for final year students starting March 3 will now only be held in the online mode, added Bagla.
Also Read | Covid-19 in Maharashtra: How various districts fared since February 24
A college in the suburbs planned to call batches of 20-25 students for classes, but has put the move on hold. “We had also received consent forms of parents, but the current situation does not permit us to take any chances with the health or safety of our staff and students. For the time being, we are continuing with online classes,” said the principal of the college on the condition of anonymity.
In the first week of February, state education minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that colleges can reopen with not more than 50% attendance on campus at any given point of time. Mumbai University affirmed this move with a circular asking colleges to approach the local civic authority or the collector’s office before restarting physical classes in a phased manner. The circular also shared Covid-19 safety guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission to ensure safety of staff and students.
On February 12, a meeting between officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MU led to the decision to postpone reopening of colleges by a week until February 22. Since then, owing to rising Covid-19 cases in the city and state, neither the education minister nor the local civic authorities have given any clear directions to colleges or the university about reopening.
This has forced more colleges to start preparing for another examination session in online mode only. “The last time (winter 2020 examination session), we had very little time to prepare and colleges were asked to put together question papers in multiple choice questions (MCQs) format, but this time round, we will try to incorporate more descriptive type questions along with MCQs in the papers. Whatever the decision of the university or the state education department, colleges are preparing for examinations already,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Office Assistant Main Exam Result 2021 (CRP RRB IX) declared at ibps.in
- Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam answer key, results 2021 awaited
- The answer key and results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021 is expected soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU's 97th Convocation: Digital degrees awarded to nearly 1,80,000 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs results 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check here
- SSC CAPF, SI result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I examination 2020 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result expected today, here's how to download
- SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination on Friday, February 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check
- SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I 2020 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET results 2021 declared at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check
- CTET results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results online at ctet.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014 declared, check list of qualified candidates
- BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014: Candidates who have appeared in the main examination can check their results online at bssc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result declared, here's how to check
- JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division results declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS results 2020 declared, here's direct link to check Executive results
- ICSI CS results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Executive exams 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019 declared, check list of qualified candidates here
- UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 examination can check their results online at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Professional results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
- ICSI CS Professional results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Professional exams 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO main scorecard 2021 released at ibps.in, here's direct link
- IBPS PO main scorecard 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before March 13, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox