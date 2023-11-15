Central Reserve Police Force has declared CRPF Result 2022 for ASI and HC posts. Candidates who have appeared for the ASI (Steno), HC (Ministerial) in CRPF exam 2022 can check the results through the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Result 2022 for ASI, HC declared at rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The computer-based test was conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CRPF Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on CRPF Result 2022 for ASI, HC link available on the main page.

A PDF file will be displayed.

Check the roll number and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All those candidates who have qualified the written test will have to appear for shorthand test.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1458 Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 1 and ended on January 25, 2023. The admit card for the exam was released on February 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CRPF.

