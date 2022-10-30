Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CSAB Counselling 2022: Special seat allotment result out, know how to check

CSAB Counselling 2022: Special seat allotment result out, know how to check

exam results
Published on Oct 30, 2022 05:05 PM IST

CSAB has announced the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result at csab.nic.in.

CSAB Counselling 2022: Special seat allotment result out(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)has announced the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for CSAB special round counselling can check the result at the official website at csab.nic.in.

The process of exercising the three options—float, freeze, and slide—begins at 5 p.m. today; the deadline to accept a seat and submit documents is November 1. The results of the special round 2 seat allocation for the CSAB will be released on November 3.

CSAB round 1 allotment result

Candidates can check their CSAB round 1 allotment list using their JEE application number and password.

CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Check the result and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
counselling seat allotment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP