CSAB Counselling 2022: Special seat allotment result out, know how to check

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)has announced the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for CSAB special round counselling can check the result at the official website at csab.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The process of exercising the three options—float, freeze, and slide—begins at 5 p.m. today; the deadline to accept a seat and submit documents is November 1. The results of the special round 2 seat allocation for the CSAB will be released on November 3.

CSAB round 1 allotment result

Candidates can check their CSAB round 1 allotment list using their JEE application number and password.

CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Check the result and take print out for future reference.