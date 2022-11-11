CSAB round 2 NEUT seat allotment result out at csab.nic.in, get link

The North Eastern States and Some of the Union Territories (NEUT) round 2 seat allocation results have been announced by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Candidates can access the seat allocation results via the official website, csab.nic.in. Candidates can check CSAB Round 2 Seat Allocation Result using their application number and password.

Direct link here

From November 12 to November 15, online reporting for the second round of the CSAB 2022 NEUT will be available. Candidates who have received seat allocations for the first time must pay the ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee online.

CSAB round 2 NEUT seat allotment result: How to check

Go to the official CSAB website at csab.nic.in.

Click on CSAB NEUT round 2 seat allotment link.

Enter JEE Main application number and password.

The seat allotment result for CSAB NEUT will appear on the screen.

Download and take print for future reference.

