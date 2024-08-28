CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Here's how to check scorecards when released

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CSIR-UGC joint National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2024) in July. The result of the test is expected to be announced soon. When declared, candidates can check it and download their scorecards from csirnet.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth. ...Read More

The provisional answer key of CSIR-UGC NET was published on August 9. Candidates were asked to send their feedback to the provisional answer key up to August 11 on the payment of ₹200 for each objection raised.

The agency said subject experts will verify these objections and if found correct the final answer key will be revised. The results of CSIR NET are prepared using the final answer key.

The exam was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. On the first two days, the test was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm and the July 27 examination was held in the first shift.

As many as 2,25,335 candidates wrote the test at 348 centres located in 187 cities.

Check live updates on CSIR UGC NET result below.