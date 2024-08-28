CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Here's how to check scorecards when released
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CSIR-UGC joint National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2024) in July. The result of the test is expected to be announced soon. When declared, candidates can check it and download their scorecards from csirnet.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth. ...Read More
The provisional answer key of CSIR-UGC NET was published on August 9. Candidates were asked to send their feedback to the provisional answer key up to August 11 on the payment of ₹200 for each objection raised.
The agency said subject experts will verify these objections and if found correct the final answer key will be revised. The results of CSIR NET are prepared using the final answer key.
The exam was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. On the first two days, the test was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm and the July 27 examination was held in the first shift.
As many as 2,25,335 candidates wrote the test at 348 centres located in 187 cities.
Check live updates on CSIR UGC NET result below.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Important websites for candidates
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: For updates regarding the CSIR UGC NET result, candidates should keep checking the official websites of the NTA-
csirnet.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Follow these steps to download your scorecards when it is released
Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the CSIR NET July scorecard download link available on the home page.
A login window will appear. Enter your application number and password.
Click on the submit button and check the scorecard.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Scorecards expected soon
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The NTA is expected to announce the CSIR UGC NET and release candidates' scorecards soon on csirnet.nta.ac.in. The exam was held last month.
CSIR NET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in July
CSIR NET Result 2024 Live: The examination exam was held on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. On July 25 and 26, the test took place in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm and the July 27 examination was held during the first shift.