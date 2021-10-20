CUCET 2021 results declared at cucet.nta.nic.in, direct link for score card

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUCET 2021 results: National Testing Agency has declared the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam, CUCET 2021, results.
CUCET 2021 results: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday, October 20 declared the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam, CUCET 2021, results.(cucet.nta.nic.in)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday, October 20 declared the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam, CUCET 2021, results. Candidates who have appeared in the CUCET 2021 can check their scores on the official website of NTA at nta.nic.in. The score of candidates has been compiled on the basis of the final answer key released earlier in the day.

CUCET 2021 was conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test mode.

CUCET 2021 results: Direct link to download score card

CUCET 2021 results: Steps to check score card

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, "CU-CET 2021 score card".

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check and download the score card of CUCET 2021.

CUCET 2021 was conducted for 12 participating Central Universities throughout the country in two shifts per day. Out of 1,34,722 registered candidates, 97,416 appeared for 60 Test Papers (02 for Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) programmes and 58 for Postgraduate (PG) programmes).

 

