CUET PG 2023 results out at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

Results of the CUET PG 2023 are released by National Testing Agency (NTA). The official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, is where candidates who took the CUET PG test can see their results. The CUET PG final answer key was already made available by NTA on July 19. CUET PG Result 2023 Live updates.

CUET PG 2023 results out at cuet.nta.nic.in

For the CUET PG test this year, more than 8.33 lakh people registered. In many shifts between June 5 and June 30, 2023, the CUET PG test was conducted. The provisional CUET PG answer key was made available by NTA on July 13. Initially, candidates had until July 15 to object to the preliminary key; however, the time was later extended to July 16. The final answer keys were released on July 19

CUET PG results 2023: Know how to check the scorecards

To download the CUET PG results 2023, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The CUET PG results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.