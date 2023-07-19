CUET PG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET PG results awaited, updates here
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results will be announced likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG Result 2023 likely soon. The results of Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
The entrance test was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and re-exams were held from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country. The answer key was released on July 13 and the last date to raise objections was till July 15, 2023.
Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth. When announced, the date and time for CUET PG results and after that the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and more.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:58 PM IST
CUET result 2023: Download SANDES applications
Candidates are also advised to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:53 PM IST
CUET PG 2023 Result: Login credentials
Keep these information ready to check the CUET PG result online:
Application number.
Date of birth.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:47 PM IST
PG Result 2023 CUET: Number of candidates registered
This year, over 8.33 lakh applicants registered to take the CUET PG test.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:43 PM IST
CUET PG answer key: Released today
CUET PG final answer key released today, July 19, 2023. Candidates can download it through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:37 PM IST
NTA CUET PG result: Reservation criteria
Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.
Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.
Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of the GENERAL, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:32 PM IST
CUET PG result 2023: List of websites to check scores
nta.ac.in
cuet.nta.nic.in
- Jul 19, 2023 02:28 PM IST
CUET PG result date: Not announced
- Jul 19, 2023 02:23 PM IST
CUET result 2023 for PG: Marking criteria
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer will be given four marks
Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark
Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark
- Jul 19, 2023 02:17 PM IST
CUET PG 2023 Result: How to check online?
Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
Now, open the link to download scorecard.
Enter your login details and submit.
Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:13 PM IST
PG result 2023 CUET: Where to check
- Jul 19, 2023 02:09 PM IST
CUET PG result 2023: Final answer key issued
CUET PG 2023 final answer key has been released. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Jul 19, 2023 02:03 PM IST
CUET PG Result 2023: Date and time
