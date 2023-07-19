Home / Education / Exam Results / CUET PG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET PG results awaited, updates here
Live

CUET PG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET PG results awaited, updates here

Jul 19, 2023 02:58 PM IST
OPEN APP

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results will be announced likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG Result 2023 likely soon. The results of Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results, scorecard, direct link at cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results, scorecard, direct link at cuet.nta.nic.in

The entrance test was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and re-exams were held from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country. The answer key was released on July 13 and the last date to raise objections was till July 15, 2023. 

Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth. When announced, the date and time for CUET PG results and after that the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    CUET result 2023: Download SANDES applications

    Candidates are also advised to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Result: Login credentials 

    Keep these information ready to check the CUET PG result online:

    Application number.

    Date of birth.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    PG Result 2023 CUET: Number of candidates registered 

    This year, over 8.33 lakh applicants registered to take the CUET PG test.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    CUET PG answer key: Released today 

    CUET PG final answer key released today, July 19, 2023. Candidates can download it through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    NTA CUET PG result: Reservation criteria 

    Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.

    Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.

    Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of the GENERAL, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    CUET PG result 2023: List of websites to check scores 

    nta.ac.in

    cuet.nta.nic.in

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    CUET PG result date: Not announced 

    CUET PG result date have not been announced yet. The results when declared will be available on the official site of CUET PG and NTA. 

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:23 PM IST

    CUET result 2023 for PG: Marking criteria 

    Correct answer or the most appropriate answer will be given four marks

    Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark

    Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:17 PM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Result: How to check online?

    Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

    Now, open the link to download scorecard.

    Enter your login details and submit.

    Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    PG result 2023 CUET: Where to check 

    The results of Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:09 PM IST

    CUET PG result 2023: Final answer key issued 

    CUET PG 2023 final answer key has been released. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:03 PM IST

    CUET PG Result 2023: Date and time 

    CUET PG result 2023 date and time has not been shared by NTA yet. The final answer key is out and results are expected soon. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news

CUET PG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET PG results awaited

exam results
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 02:58 PM IST

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results will be announced likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results, scorecard, direct link at cuet.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 has been announced at aiimsexams.ac.in. The direct link to check results is given below.

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here (Hindustan Times)
exam results
Published on Jul 19, 2023 09:45 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NATA Result 2023 for exam 3 declared at nata.in, direct link here

NATA Result 2023 for exam 3 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

NATA Result 2023 for exam 3 declared at nata.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Jul 19, 2023 08:39 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Scorecards likely soon, updates here

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSIR UGC NET 2023 results are expected to be out soon on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live updates(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
exam results
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 02:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

NTA will soon announce results of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Where, how to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 11:22 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG Result 2023 Live: Results likely soon, final answer key released

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA has issued final answer key on cuet.nta.nic.in. Results are awaited. 

CUET PG result 2023 live updates(HT Representative Image)
exam results
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 02:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha BEd result 2023 announced on samsodisha.gov.in, direct link here

Odisha BEd Result 2023: DHE Odisha has announced results of the BEd entrance test on samsodisha.gov.in.

Odisha BEd result 2023 out on samsodisha.gov.in, direct link here
exam results
Updated on Jul 17, 2023 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NATA 2023 test 3 result releasing today, here's how to check on nata.in

NATA 2023 Test 3 Result: Candidates will be able to check their results and download scorecards from nata.in.

NATA 2023 test 3 result releasing today (nata.in)
exam results
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result out on josaa.nic.in, direct link

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published round 4 seat allotment results. Candidates can check it on josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result out on josaa.nic.in(PTI)
exam results
Published on Jul 16, 2023 05:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 out at tseamcet.nic.in, get link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the seat allotment results for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 round 1.

TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 out at tseamcet.nic.in(HT File)
exam results
Published on Jul 16, 2023 01:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

100% increase in CUET UG exam takers in 2023, results declared

CUET UG 2023: The number of candidates has doubled since last year, with approximately 19.2 lakh students taking the exam in 2023.

The number of candidates who appeared in CUET UG has doubled since last year (PTI)
exam results
Published on Jul 16, 2023 09:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG result 2023 announced on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

NTA announces results of CUET UG 2023. Candidates can check it on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The entrance test was held in May-June.

CUET UG result 2023 announced on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Jul 15, 2023 06:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET-UG results announced, 22k candidates score 100 percentile

Over 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG), with the highest number of top scorers in English.

CUET-UG results announced, 22k candidates score 100 percentile(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jul 15, 2023 05:31 PM IST
PTI |

MAH CET BDes merit list 2023 released at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Cell has released the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2023 BDesign counselling. Candidates can check it on the official website.

MAH CET BDes merit list 2023 released at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org
exam results
Published on Jul 15, 2023 05:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG result 2023 declared, know how to check scorecards

CUET UG 2023 Result declared. NTA announced the results. Candidates can check using application number and DOB.

CUET UG result 2023 declared, know how to check scorecards
exam results
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 06:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out