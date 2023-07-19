CUET PG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET PG results awaited, updates here

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG Result 2023 likely soon. The results of Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results, scorecard, direct link at cuet.nta.nic.in

The entrance test was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and re-exams were held from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country. The answer key was released on July 13 and the last date to raise objections was till July 15, 2023.

Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth. When announced, the date and time for CUET PG results and after that the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON