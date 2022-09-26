CUET PG result 2022 declared at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared results of the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2022. Candidates who took the entrance test can go to cuet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in to download their marks sheets. CUET PG result 2022 live updates.

CUET a national-level entrance exam that provides a single window for candidates seeking admission at central universities and other participating universities across the country. CUET UG exam result was declared previously.

CUET PGresult 2022 direct link

CUET PG result 2022: How to check

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the CUET PG result tab.

Login with application number and date of birth.

View your mark sheet and print/download the page.

NTA on September 24 published the final answer key of CUET PG. Several questions asked in the exam have been dropped, and as per the NTA marking scheme, all candidates have been awarded full marks for those questions.

Next, CUET PG qualified candidates have to apply for admission to postgraduate courses on university websites. They are advised to keep CUET-related documents like admit card, application form and rank card or marks sheet saved as these documents will be required at later stages of admission.

