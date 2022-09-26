CUET PG result 2022 out, check subject-wise toppers list at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET-PG results on Monday, September 26, 2022. The subject- wise toppers list has also been released.

Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

NTA conducted the CUET-PG exam from September 1 and 12, 2022 in two sessions- Morning session from 10 am to 12 pm and afternoon session from 3 pm to 5 pm. The objective type exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Postgraduate Entrance Test was conducted for admission in 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-23.

A total of 607648 candidates registered for the CUET (PG) exam out of whom 3,34,997 candidates actually appeared for the exam.

Six candidates have scored a 100 percentile.

The provisional answer key was released on 16 September, 2022. Candidates can also check the final answer key at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

Click on the link for CUET PG results 2022

The result pdf will appear on your screen

Check your result and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.