CUET UG entrance test result announced, link soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency has announced results of CUET UG 2023, the entrance test held for admission to undergraduate degree courses at all central universities and participating state government run, private universities. Candidates who took the test can check their marks on cuet.samarth.ac.in soon. CUET UG result 2023 live updates.

In the next stage, candidates have to apply for online counselling of universities based on college and subject combinations selected by them while filling the application form for the test. Some universities, including Delhi University which receive a large number of applications from CUET candidates, have already started the process.

The entrance test was held in multiple shifts in May-June 2023.

Introduced last year in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), CUET is a single window exam for admission to participating varsities across the country.

The test is held for entry to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Results of CUET PG are awaited.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts both CUET UG and PG on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

