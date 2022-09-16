CUET UG Result 2022: 90 universities participating; maximum rush for DU, BHU

As many as 90 universities, including 44 central universities, are participating in the maiden Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Thursday night.

According to NTA data, the maximum number of applications were received for Delhi University (DU), followed by Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Allahabad University in the first year of the CUET-UG.

With around 20,000 students scoring 100percentile across 30 subjects, the universities are set to witness high competition for undergraduate admissions this year as well.

The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30 across 489 examination centers located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities abroad.

A total of 14,90,000 candidates had registered for the examination that witnessed over 60% consolidated attendance in all six phases.

According to the NTA data, each candidate has applied for at least five universities and for over 54,000 subject combinations.

As many as 6,63,776 applications were received by DU, 4.34lakh applications at BHU, and 2.62lakh at Allahabad University. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow has received 1.80lakh applications, Jamia Millia Islamia received 1.44lakh applications, and Jawaharlal Nehru University has received 67,546 applications.

Among the private universities, Jaipur-based Apex University received 1.01lakh applications, Galgotias University in Uttar Pradesh received 1.23lakh applications and IIMT University, also in the same state, received 1.68lakh applications.

The other central universities that have received over one lakh applications included Central University, Haryana (1.09lakh), Uttarakhand’s Hemvati Nandan Bahugana Garhwal University (1.11lakh) and Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh (1.40lakh).

Here are some of the popular participating universities.

Delhi University

Banaras Hindu University

Aligarh Muslim University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

University of Allahabad

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

BR Ambedkar University (Delhi)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

Visva- Bharati University

Jamia Hamdard

North-Eastern Hill University

Pondicherry University

Assam University

Tripura University

English and Foreign Languages University

Dr. Hari Singh Gour University

Central University of Gujrat

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Central University of South Bihar

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Kerala

KR Mangalam University

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of Odisha