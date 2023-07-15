CUET UG Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023. Candidates can check it on cuet.samarth.ac.in or use the link below. CUET UG result 2023 live updates.

CUET UG result 2023 announced on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

The entrance test for admission to central universities and other participating universities was held in multiple days and shifts in May-June, 2023.

NTA has also announced the list of subject-wise toppers – 100 percentile scorers – of CUET UG along with results.

How to check CUET UG result 2023

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in. Now, open the link to download scorecards. Enter the requested login credentials and submit. Check your scorecard and download it for admission purposes.

Login credentials required to check CUET UG are application number and date of birth.