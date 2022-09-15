CUET-UG result 2022: Results today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 07:39 AM IST

CUET UG result 2022 will be declared today, September 15 by NTA. Scorecards will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET-UG result 2022 for over 14 lakh students today on cuet.samarth.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce result of CUET UG 2022 today, September 15. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had last week confirmed that CUET scores will be published on or before September 15. When released, candidates can check their marks on cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG result 2022 live updates.

Candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth.

Around 14 lakh students had registered for the debut edition of CUET UG, which was held for undergraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions. Overall, 60% of the total registered candidates appeared in the exam.

Students who qualify d in the examination will have to apply separately for admission on official websites of universities. Delhi University has already started its admission process.

CUET-UG was held across the country and abroad in July-August in 6 phases. Along with results, final answer keys of CUET UG will also be published.

Ahead of results, NTA had reopened the application form correction window for a brief period (September 13-15) to help students modify their personal details and choice of universities.

