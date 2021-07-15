Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / DDA Stenographer Grade D result announced, check selected candidates list here
exam results

DDA Stenographer Grade D result announced, check selected candidates list here

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday, July 15 released the final result for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade – D (Post Code – 10) on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
DDA Stenographer result declared at https://dda.org.in/(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday, July 15 released the final result for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade – D (Post Code – 10) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of DDA at https://dda.org.in/

"The offer of appointment letters are being dispatched to the above-named candidates at the address available on record by Speed Post. If there is any change in the address etc., the candidates are requested to intimate the change to Dy. Director (P)-IV, B Block, Ground Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi within 7 days from the date of publication of this result," reads the notification with result

How to check the final select list for Stenographer Grade – D posts

Visit the official website DDA at https://dda.org.in/

Click on the tab that reads ‘JOBS’

Click on the DDA recruitment 2020 and then on Direct Recruitment 2020: Merit Wise final select List for the Post of Stenographer Grade-D

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stenographer post exam result dda recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch

Elon Musk has this to say on Jack Dorsey’s reply to Twitter’s Fleet-related post

Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute while Prithvi Shaw sings Yeh Sham Mastani. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP