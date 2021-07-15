DDA Stenographer Grade D result announced, check selected candidates list here

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday, July 15 released the final result for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade – D (Post Code – 10) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of DDA at https://dda.org.in/

"The offer of appointment letters are being dispatched to the above-named candidates at the address available on record by Speed Post. If there is any change in the address etc., the candidates are requested to intimate the change to Dy. Director (P)-IV, B Block, Ground Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi within 7 days from the date of publication of this result," reads the notification with result

How to check the final select list for Stenographer Grade – D posts

Visit the official website DDA at https://dda.org.in/

Click on the tab that reads ‘JOBS’

Click on the DDA recruitment 2020 and then on Direct Recruitment 2020: Merit Wise final select List for the Post of Stenographer Grade-D

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference